GoFundMe created for victim following fatal 79th Street Causeway crash

MIAMI – A GoFundMe account has been created for the driver who was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on the 79th Street Causeway Bridge Monday night.

According to his family, Juan Andres Da Costa Berruti was the driver who was killed in a crash that occurred near Pelican Harbor Drive.

There were four vehicles were involved in the collision, Miami Police Ofc. Michael Vega said.

The suspect accused of causing the fatal crash was identified Tuesday as Alejandro Hall, 24, of Alpharetta, Georgia.

Alejandro Hall. (WPLG)

According to his arrest report, Hall was heading west on the causeway in a Lamborghini Urus at a “very high rate of speed” when he veered to the left to avoid rear-ending a Hyundai Elantra. The posted speed limit on the bridge is 35 mph.

Police said the “evasive maneuver” caused Hall to lose control of the Lambo and crash into the rear driver-side quarter panel of the Hyundai, causing both vehicles to rotate clockwise and slide west toward the top of the bridge.

The Lamborghini, meanwhile, continued to slide and rotate, striking a couple more vehicles in the process, the report stated.

After being ejected from his car, Berutti was then airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where he died.

Authorities said the passenger in the Lamborghini was taken to a nearby hospital as a precaution after suffering minor injuries in the crash.

According to the report, the arresting officer noticed Hall had slurred speech and smelled of alcohol.

Hall appeared in bond court Wednesday where Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy Glazer called him “a danger to the community.”

Glazer set Hall’s total bond at $80,000, and if he posts bond, he will be placed on house arrest. He was also banned from driving in the state of Florida.

Hall may end up facing additional charges if toxicology reports reveal that his blood alcohol level was over the legal limit.

Berruti’s family members have started a GoFundMe page to help cover funeral expenses. You can help donate by clicking here.