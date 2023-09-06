New South Florida resident falls for old trick: ‘Beautiful’ woman he met at Hard Rock took Rolex

The victim says he just moved to South Florida two weeks ago and hadn't heard about similar cases.

AVENTURA, Fla. – Two weeks after a man moved from Israel to Aventura, he fell victim to a classic South Florida scam.

If you’ve lived in the area long enough, you know about the many women behind Rolex rip-offs in both Miami-Dade and Broward.

This man didn’t and said a woman he took home after meeting at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood stole his prized Rolex watch, given to him by his great-grandfather just before he died five years ago.

“You thought she really liked you,” Local 10 reporter Rosh Lowe told the man.

“Yes, because she was beautiful. I think I’m beautiful,” the man, who did not want to show his face on camera or reveal his name, said.

In March, Local 10 News covered a similar case of a man meeting two women at the Hard Rock and later losing his valuables.

In this case, the man said after spending time at the casino Friday, he and the woman went to a club and drank, then he brought her home and they drank some more.

“I treat every girl like a queen,” the man said. “She told me that she wants (a) back massage. She told me to get my hands and (take off) my watch.”

He said the woman told her the watch would “scratch” her.

He met with Aventura police Chief Michael Bentolila Wednesday.

“We will find your watch and if we do, we will get it back to you,” Bentolila said.

The chief added: “He’s a victim of a very good performance. He’s not a victim of anything else other than that.”

Police are actively investigating the case and may release surveillance video in the coming days.