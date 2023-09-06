Police seek driver after pedestrian critically injured in West Palm Beach hit-and-run

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – A pedestrian was critically injured after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in West Palm Beach Monday night, authorities said.

According to the West Palm Beach Police Department, a woman, approximately 20-30 years of age, was crossing the 1300 block of Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard just before 9:45 p.m. when she was struck by a speeding pickup truck heading eastbound.

Authorities said the impact was so severe that the victim was thrown 150 feet further down the road after impact.

Investigators said evidence was recovered at the scene and witness descriptions helped detectives determine that the hit-and-run vehicle was a late model, dark-colored Nissan Titan Pro-4x pickup truck that had visible front-end damage.

Following the accident, police said the victim was taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center by the West Palm Beach Fire Department and rushed into surgery.

As of Wednesday, the woman remained in critical condition in the hospital’s trauma intensive care unit.

Anyone with information about the crash or sees a pickup truck matching the description of the vehicle above is urged to call Investigator Dan Dillard at 561-822-1629 or Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 1-800-458-8477.

Any tips to Crime Stoppers that lead to an arrest can result in a cash reward of up to $3,000.