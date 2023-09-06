83º

SWAT team responds to Lauderhill home after subject barricaded himself inside

Christian De La Rosa, Reporter

Deputies respond to a barricaded subject inside a Lauderhill home. (WPLG)

Authorities in Broward County responded to a residential neighborhood after a subject barricaded himself inside a home.

It happened Tuesday night along the 1400 block of Northwest 33rd Way in Lauderhill.

According to deputies, detectives were serving an arrest warrant when the subject locked himself inside the house and refused to come out.

A Broward Sheriff’s Office SWAT team, as well as hostage negotiators, responded to the home, deputies said.

Residents were asked to avoid the area while authorities worked the scene.

