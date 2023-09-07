87º

Body found inside car near boat ramp in Dania Beach

BSO: Foul play not suspected

Amanda Batchelor, Digital Executive Producer

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found inside a car in Dania Beach.

Sky 10 was above the area of 4400 S. State Road 7 around 12:20 p.m. Thursday as authorities pulled the body out of a car near a boat ramp.

The area was blocked off with yellow crime scene tape as deputies surrounded the body on the ground.

A BSO spokesperson said foul play is not suspected, however an autopsy will be performed to determine a cause of death.

No other details were immediately released.

