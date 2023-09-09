Miami police search for missing teen with autism

Miami police say a 14-year-old boy disappeared Friday after going outside to take out the trash.

MIAMI – Miami police are searching for a 14-year-old boy who has autism and has been reported missing.

According to authorities, Jose Bolanos was last seen Friday throwing the trash out at his home in the 1800 block of Northwest 55th Terrace.

Police said they have gone door to door, searching for the teen and even conducted an aerial search for him.

“It’s concerning. We don’t know if he’s lost, we don’t know if he may have jumped on a bus. He could be in Broward County, Palm Beach County -- we don’t know. So we need to get this message out there,” Miami police Capt. Freddie Cruz said.

A tip led police to Gwen Cherry Park, where a dive team searched the water, but he was not located there.

On Saturday morning, Local 10 News spoke to his heartbroken parents, who are desperate to find their son.

“We keep on waiting and we don’t know anything -- nothing from him,” his father said.

“I have faith in God that he’s going to return,” Jose’s mother, Daniela Diaz, said in Spanish. “I ask people if they’ve seen him, please let us know. I’m waiting for you, son. I have faith in God that you will come back.”

The parents say that although their son has autism, he is verbal.

“We had our blood hounds, aviation, marine patrol, several offices -- we did a flyer distribution, we’re going to do another flyer distribution this morning, and again, we need the community’s help. We’ve exhausted all measures,” Cruz said.

Police said Jose is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 127 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a yellow or dark blue shirt and khaki pants.

Anyone with information about Jose’s whereabouts is asked to call police.