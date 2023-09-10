Key West man arrested for DUI after being stopped in stolen golf cart

KEY WEST Fla. – A man from Key West who was driving a golf cart was arrested on Saturday for DUI.

According to deputies, 20-year-old James Riley Jackson was taken into custody after he was stopped on US1 while driving a golf cart from the Key West Golf Club.

Authorities received reports of a drunk man driving a golf cart leaving a Key Haven Shell gas station and caught up Jackson around Mile Marker 5.

Deputies said there were several opened and unopened bottles of alcohol inside the golf cart, which they described as having a dented and bent roof, damaged front wheels and missing a portion of its windshield.

Reports of damage at the Key West Golf Club, as well as a stolen golf cart, are part of the investigation, authorities said.

Jackson was charged by deputies with DUI, larceny, vehicle theft, criminal mischief with property damage, possession of a fake ID and possession of alcohol while underage.

He was taken to jail without further incident, deputies said.