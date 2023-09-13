Boy, 14, accused of stabbing teacher with scissors appears in Broward court

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A 14-year-old boy accused of attacking a teacher with a pair of scissors at a Deerfield Beach school appeared in Broward County court on an attempted murder charge Wednesday.

Deputies said the attack happened at around 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Bright Horizons School, a special needs school located at 3901 NE First Terrace, across from Broward Health North.

Local 10 News is not identifying the teen suspect because he currently faces juvenile charges.

The ninth-grader, who is described as 6-foot tall and weighing 300 lbs., stabbed the teacher in the neck. Multiple sources tell Local 10 News the same 14-year-old was accused of a similar attack on another teacher in recent years.

The judge found probable cause for the attempted murder charge and ordered he remain behind bars at the Broward Juvenile Detention Center. He was also ordered to have no contact with the victim.

The court also ordered the teen undergo a psychological evaluation.

Prosecutors indicated they may pursue adult charges in the latest case.

Noon report: