81º

Local News

Boy, 14, accused of stabbing teacher with scissors appears in Broward court

Sources say it’s not his first time

Joseph Ojo, Reporter

Ian Margol, Reporter

Tags: Fort Lauderdale, Deerfield Beach, Broward County, Crime

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A 14-year-old boy accused of attacking a teacher with a pair of scissors at a Deerfield Beach school appeared in Broward County court on an attempted murder charge Wednesday.

Deputies said the attack happened at around 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Bright Horizons School, a special needs school located at 3901 NE First Terrace, across from Broward Health North.

Local 10 News is not identifying the teen suspect because he currently faces juvenile charges.

The ninth-grader, who is described as 6-foot tall and weighing 300 lbs., stabbed the teacher in the neck. Multiple sources tell Local 10 News the same 14-year-old was accused of a similar attack on another teacher in recent years.

The judge found probable cause for the attempted murder charge and ordered he remain behind bars at the Broward Juvenile Detention Center. He was also ordered to have no contact with the victim.

The court also ordered the teen undergo a psychological evaluation.

Prosecutors indicated they may pursue adult charges in the latest case.

Noon report:

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Joseph Ojo joined Local 10 in April 2021. Born and raised in New York City, he previously worked in Buffalo, North Dakota, Fort Myers and Baltimore.

email

facebook

twitter

Ian Margol joined the Local 10 News team in July 2016 as a general assignment reporter. Born in Miami Beach and raised in Broward County, Ian is thrilled to be back home in South Florida.

email

facebook

twitter