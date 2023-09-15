WATCH VIDEO: 2 men hold up 7-Eleven clerk in Oakland Park, say BSO

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – An armed robbery in Oakland Park had a cashier fearing for her life.

2 men, one wearing a mask and the other concealing his face with his T-shirt, threatened to shoot the store employee if she didn’t empty the cash register.

Broward Sheriff’s Office robbery detectives released video of the crime hoping that someone can identify the thieves.

At approximately 4:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14, the men entered the 7-Eleven store at 5890 N. Andrews Ave. in Oakland Park.

The men walked toward the clerk who was standing behind the cash register and motioned to, what was believed to be, the handle of a gun, according to BSO.

The victim said one of the men told her to give them all the money or he was going to shoot her. He then reinforced that threat by saying he “wasn’t kidding.” Fearing for her life, she handed the cash over to the thieves. BSO did not specify how much the thieves got away with.

The subjects then fled south on North Andrews Avenue on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BSO Det. Armando Enrique at (954) 321-4233 or contact Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-8477 or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.