Miami-Dade crash injures 5, including police officer with K-9 unit

Miami-Dade fire rescue personnel took five people -- including a police officer-- were injured in a crash on Friday in Miami-Dade.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A police officer with the Miami-Dade Police Department’s K-9 unit was among the five injured during a car crash on Friday in Miami-Dade County.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel responded to the intersection of Northwest 135 Street and 17 Avenue and took the five injured to several hospitals.

A crash injured a police officer on Friday in Miami-Dade County. (Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

Two who were seriously injured were at Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, according to MDFR.

Earlier, on Friday afternoon in Miami-Dade, another police officer was also injured in a car crash in the area of Northwest 54 Street and 24 Avenue in Brownsville. That officer was responding to a nearby shooting.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editors Stephany Heilbron and Joyce Grace Ortega contributed to this report.

