Miami-Dade crash injures 5, including police officer with K-9 unit

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A police officer with the Miami-Dade Police Department’s K-9 unit was among the five injured during a car crash on Friday in Miami-Dade County.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel responded to the intersection of Northwest 135 Street and 17 Avenue and took the five injured to several hospitals.
Two who were seriously injured were at Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, according to MDFR.
Earlier, on Friday afternoon in Miami-Dade, another police officer was also injured in a car crash in the area of Northwest 54 Street and 24 Avenue in Brownsville. That officer was responding to a nearby shooting.
Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editors Stephany Heilbron and Joyce Grace Ortega contributed to this report.
