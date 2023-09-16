HSBC looking to find permanent home for furry friends Coco, Buttercup

The Humane Society of Broward County joined Local 10 News Saturday in continuing its search to find loving, permanent homes for pets.

HSBC Vice President of Marketing Cherie Wachter introduced Coco to Local 10 viewers.

Wachter said Coco could be mixed with English and American Bulldog. She is a year and a half old and weighs 59 pounds.

Coco was given to the shelter by her previous owner after they didn’t have enough space for her.

Wachter said Coco is good with other dogs and is playful but can also tire out after excessive activity.

According to Wachter, Coco could use more exercise and is fully grown. She advises her next owner to be active with her and take her on walks and playdates.

Wachter also spoke to Local 10 about a Calico cat named Buttercup.

Buttercup is also around a year and a half old and is extremely sweet and friendly.

Wachter said Buttercup is looking for a quieter home so that she can get a lot of love.

Wachter said there are dozens of cats under the age of six months that are at the shelter and are looking for a forever home.

There are many more dogs, cats, rabbits and furry friends up for adoption at the Humane Society of Broward County.

For more information on how to adopt any animal or schedule a visit, click here.