Miami PD: Man shot after firing gun in air to celebrate new Constitutional Carry law

MIAMI – A Miami man was booked into jail Friday, months after he allegedly fired a gun into the air to celebrate Florida’s Constitutional Carry law, which went into effect on July 1, authorities said.

According to his arrest report, the incident occurred the night of July 7 outside an apartment complex at 7851 NE 10th Ave.

Miami police said they were called to the area in reference to a white male in body armor who had fired several shots.

Officers reported hearing multiple gunshots being fired as they arrived and said they found the suspect, Christian Labaut, 37, armed with a rifle and wearing body armor.

Neighbors told Local 10 News the gun was an AR-15 style rifle.

“I heard a series of six or seven gunshots, and then 20 seconds later, I heard another six or seven gunshots, and about 20 seconds later, another round,” said neighbor Greg Johnson. “So there were three all together, and um, it was extremely loud and just concerning.”

Several witnesses told police that Labaut had been firing his gun into the air on the paved public roadway in front of the apartment building to “celebrate the governor’s new Constitutional Carry law,” the report stated.

According to the arrest report, an officer approached Labaut and ordered him to stop firing his gun and to show his hands.

Police said Labaut did not comply and fled through a hallway at the apartment complex.

According to the report, Labaut turned his body as he opened the door to an apartment unit, which prompted the officer to fire his gun at Labaut, striking the suspect several times.

Labaut’s brother, Pedro Labaut, told Local 10 News that he witnessed part of the incident.

“Next thing I know, I’m looking out my window and my brother is running, and I see the police after him with their guns out, and like, ‘Drop your weapon,’” said Pedro Labaut.

Police said Christian Labaut was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center by City of Miami Fire Rescue personnel. His brother said he was initially listed in critical condition.

Police said part of the incident was captured on surveillance video.

Labaut faces charges of discharging a firearm in public, openly carrying a weapon, improper exhibition of a firearm, possession of a short barrel shotgun, rifle or machine gun and resisting an officer with violence.

As of Monday, Labaut was being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in lieu of a $20,000 bond.