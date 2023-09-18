Shooter in Halloween mask ambushes man playing game at Hialeah arcade, police say

HIALEAH, Fla. – Police arrested a 34-year-old man Friday after they say he came up behind a man who was playing a game at a Hialeah arcade and shot him in the back of the head, all while wearing a Halloween mask.

The crime happened just after 9:30 p.m. Friday at the Venus Arcade, located at 3772 W. 12th Ave., police said.

According to an arrest report, Jose Angel Puig Mayol first came into the arcade unmasked and an employee asked him to leave when he couldn’t provide identification.

Police said Puig Mayol returned soon after, this time wearing the mask. They said the employee recognized Puig Mayol as the man she had just kicked out.

The masked suspect walked to the rear of the arcade and shot the victim in the back of his head “as he unknowingly played his game,” the report states.

Surveillance cameras captured the whole series of events, police said.

Police said Puig Mayol fled, jumping through fences of nearby homes and said they later caught him after he had gotten into an SUV parked outside an apartment building at 1475 W. 38th Place in an attempt to steal it.

The report states medics airlifted the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center. It doesn’t specify if or how Puig Mayol knew the victim, or whether police were able to identify a suspected motive.

Puig Mayol, who is homeless, was taken to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, where he was being held without bond as of Monday morning on a charge of attempted murder.

The Cuban national also faces two counts of burglary and one count of criminal mischief.