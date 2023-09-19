1 detained after written threat received by Broward teacher

A police officer stands outside South Plantation High School after the campus was placed on lockdown.

PLANTATION, Fla. – One person has been detained after South Plantation High School was placed on lockdown Tuesday morning after a written threat was received by a teacher, police confirmed.

Plantation police said officers responded to the campus, located at 1300 SW 54th Ave., to investigate.

According to authorities, officers have identified a suspect and have detained that person for questioning.

“PARENTS: please speak to your children about the seriousness of making threats. ALL threats will be thoroughly investigated by detectives & perpetrators will be charged accordingly,” the police department posted on X, formerly Twitter.

No other details were immediately released.