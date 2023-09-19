FIU earns its highest ranking ever in US News and World Report’s annual list

MIAMI – Florida International University has had a lot to celebrate over the last month.

FIU confirmed in a news release this week that the school has achieved its highest ranking ever in the U.S. News & World Report.

According to U.S. News rankings, FIU was ranked No. 64 in the nation among public universities, jumping 64 spots among public universities and 91 spots overall in the past 10 years.

It also came in at No. 12 for most innovative, No. 9 for undergraduate teaching among public universities and ranked No. 2 in the nation for undergraduate international business for the fifth consecutive year, according to the report.

According to U.S. News, the 2023 school rankings were calculated with a greater emphasis on outcomes for graduating students.

Earlier this month, Local 10 News reported that FIU was rated the No. 29 university in the nation and the fourth-ranked public university, according to the America’s Best Colleges 2024 rankings published by the Wall Street Journal.

FIU also earned the highest score in the State University System, according to the Florida Board of Governors performance-based funding metrics.

