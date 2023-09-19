Miami-Dade police investigating after man shot in Naranja area

Police are investigating a shooting that left one man hospitalized in South Miami Dade Tuesday afternoon.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police were investigating Tuesday afternoon after a man was hurt in a shooting near a Jiffy Lube location in the county’s Naranja area.

Police said they found the victim near the oil change shop, located at 26990 S. Dixie Highway, at around 3:30 p.m.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews took the man to a local hospital.

Video from Sky 10 showed crime scene tape placed behind the store, near a canal and the Miami-Dade Busway.

Police said they did not know the man’s condition nor did they have any information on a suspect or suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.