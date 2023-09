(Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Four people were taken into custody Wednesday morning after police executed a search warrant at a home, authorities confirmed.

According to police, the investigation was unfolding in the area of Southwest 117th Terrace and Second Street.

Police confirmed that the warrant was related to possible cyber crimes.

No other details were immediately released.