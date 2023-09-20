Developing: 4 suspects face charges over Jeep dismantled parts stolen at airports

Seema Mirza, 54, a business owner in Miami-Dade County, is facing charges in a case linked to Jeep stolen parts.

MIAMI – Detectives arrested two more suspects in the Jeep dismantled parts thefts in the parking areas of the Miami, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, and Palm Beach international airports.

The list of suspects who were facing charges for the crime trend on Wednesday included Seema Mirza, Ali Shan, Diogenes Morel Martinez, and Jonathan Quintero.

Detectives recently arrested Mirza, 54, and Shan, 30, in Miami-Dade County after the arrests of Morel Martinez, 25, and Quintero, 22, in Broward County.

Jonathan Quintero, 22, left; Diogenes Martinez, 25, center; and Ali Shan, 30, right; are facing charges over stolen Jeep parts in South Florida. (Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

Detectives accused Morel Martinez of selling the stolen Jeep dismantled parts for a fraction of the market value to Shan and Mirza, who co-own ASM Automotive Creations, LLC., in Opa-locka, according to police.

THE ARRESTS

On Tuesday, Shan was at the Public Storage at 3505 NW 167 St., in Miami Gardens, with an undercover detective who pretended to be a customer. He was there to arrest him at about 1:45 p.m., records show.

Detectives also detained Mirza after seizing stolen parts at ASM Automotive Creations and took her to the police station at MIA for questioning before her arrest at about 3:45 p.m., records show.

Detectives had already accused Quintero and Morel Martinez of the theft of a Jeep’s hood, front bumper, spare tire, and antenna on Sept. 7 at Miami International Airport.

Detectives also accused them of stealing two parked Jeeps’ headlights and grills on Sept. 16, at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Quintero and Morel Martinez on Sept. 16 at Sawgrass Mills, while they were allegedly trying to do the same to a parked Jeep there, according to an arrest report.

BSO deputies booked Quintero on Sept. 16, at the Broward County main jail in Fort Lauderdale, where he remained on Wednesday afternoon.

Miami-Dade correctional officers booked Mirza at 9:45 p.m., on Tuesday, at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, where she remained on Wednesday afternoon.

THE CHARGES

Mirza is facing charges of dealing in stolen property, and operating a chop shop. Miami-Dade County Circuit Judge Cristina Miranda is presiding over Mirza’s case. Her bond was $12,500.

Shan is facing charges of operating a chop shop and dealing in stolen property. Miami-Dade County Circuit Judge Richard Hersch is presiding over his case. His bond was $12,500.

Quintero is facing six counts of burglary of an unoccupied conveyance unarmed, five counts of grand theft of less than $5,000, three counts of criminal mischief, two counts of possession of burglary tools with intent to use, and petit theft.

Broward County Circuit Judge Gary M. Farmer, Jr., is presiding over Quintero’s case. The migrant, who was living in Hollywood, has a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement hold, records show.

Detectives with the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, Miami-Dade Police Department, and Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office were working on the investigation.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 and Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

This is a developing story.