‘I just killed my girlfriend’: New details released in ‘execution-style’ North Lauderdale murder

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – An arrest report obtained by Local 10 News on Wednesday provides new information on what authorities said led up to the deadly shooting of a woman in North Lauderdale over the weekend.

The shooting happened just before 4:30 Sunday morning at an apartment building located at 1130 Sussex Drive, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

According to the report, Robert Headley, who turned 60 on Wednesday, called 911 and said “I just killed my girlfriend” and “we had an argument and I shot her.”

Headley also assaulted a man living in the apartment, the report states. That man and another woman living their locked themselves in a closet at the instruction of dispatchers.

Deputies said they arrived at the third-floor apartment, detained Headley and then saw the victim, identified in the report as Alicia Reynolds, lying in a pool of blood on the bathroom floor having sustained multiple gunshot wounds to her head.

The deputy who detained Headley said the suspect said “two or three times” that he “accidentally shot his girlfriend,” BSO Detective Ian Kuechler wrote in the report.

However, Kuechler wrote that evidence of an “execution-style shooting” contradicted Headley’s claims.

Authorities redacted much of the rest of the report, but said Headley, in an interview with detectives, expressed concern that Reynolds’ family might “retaliate” against him and his adult son.

The report also states that deputies found a .40 caliber Glock 22 gun and four shell casings in the apartment.

As of Wednesday, Headley remained behind bars without bond at the BSO Main Jail on charges of second-degree murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.