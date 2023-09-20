76º

Proposed Florida child labor bill removes restrictions on hours some minors can work

Veronica Crespo, Digital Journalist

FILE - Members of the Florida House of Representatives work during a legislative session at the Florida State Capitol, March 8, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) (Wilfredo Lee, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A new proposal would remove restrictions for working 16 and 17-year-olds in the state of Florida.

House Republican Linda Chaney, R-St. Pete Beach, filed HB 49 this week.

The proposed bill would target employment restrictions for minors between the ages of 16 and 17, allowing them to work the same number of hours as a person who is 18 or older.

The bill also addresses how and when minors ages 15 or younger can work. Read about it here.

Read HB 49:

