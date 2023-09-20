Proposed Florida child labor bill removes restrictions on hours some minors can work

FILE - Members of the Florida House of Representatives work during a legislative session at the Florida State Capitol, March 8, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

A new proposal would remove restrictions for working 16 and 17-year-olds in the state of Florida.

House Republican Linda Chaney, R-St. Pete Beach, filed HB 49 this week.

The proposed bill would target employment restrictions for minors between the ages of 16 and 17, allowing them to work the same number of hours as a person who is 18 or older.

The bill also addresses how and when minors ages 15 or younger can work. Read about it here.

Read HB 49:

The bill is set to go before the state’s 2024 legislative session in January. If passed, it would go into effect on July 1, 2024. Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.