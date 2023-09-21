Building where Parkland school shooting occurred to be demolished next summer

PARKLAND, Fla. – The 1200 Building at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland will be demolished next summer, years after the 2018 mass shooting inside the building that left 14 students and three staff members dead.

“The demolition of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School’s 1200 building is scheduled to take place in the summer of 2024, immediately following the conclusion of the 2023/24 school year,” the school district confirmed Thursday in a news release. “Broward County Public Schools reached this decision in consultation with health and safety experts, and out of concern for the well-being of students and staff on campus.”

The building had been preserved as a crime scene as the trials of the shooter and former school resource officer Scot Peterson remained ongoing.

After both were over, families of the victims killed and those who were injured in the Feb. 14, 2018, shooting were permitted to visit the building and collect their loved ones’ belongings.

The district confirmed Thursday that the building will be emptied before it is demolished.

“We understand the urgency of this matter, but it is essential to prioritize safety above all else,” the news release stated. “In preparation for the demolition, crews will clean and clear the building, adhering to state and the Environmental Protection Agency’s landfill disposal regulations. As we continue to heal, we remain steadfast in our commitment to supporting the Marjory Stoneman Douglas community and will provide updates as information becomes available.

“We are thankful to the students, parents and staff of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School as well as the Parkland community for their patience and understanding.”