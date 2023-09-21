Students, staff at Homestead Senior High School rally around injured football player

The Homestead Senior High School principal and athletic director provided an update on the health status of injured football player Frederick Climpson.

“We are trying to stay as optimistic as possible for a strong and full recovery,” said Homestead High Athletic Director Curtis Brown.

The entire Homestead Senior High School family is praying and pulling for Climpson’s recovery.

“We are waiting on the swelling to subside to get a better understanding of what the long term implications may be,” said Homestead High Principal Samuel Louis.

It was last Wednesday that he sustained a substantial injury during a junior varsity game.

During the third quarter, the 15-year-old collided with another player. He collapsed on the field and was rushed to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital.

“The moment I heard about it, immediately my thought was I have to get to the hospital, and we got there as quickly as possible so we could provide support to the family,” said Louis.

Climpson’s family has been at the hospital, by his side, ever since.

“There’s a lot of hope, we pray everyday,” said Asia Climpson, Frederick’s sister. “We know he’s got this. He’s very strong, he’s a fighter.”

Climpson’s cousin is Sean Taylor, the former Washington Redskins and University of Miami football player who killed in a 2007 burglary.

Football runs in Climpson’s blood, it’s something he loves, and everyone is pulling for him to make a full recovery.

“We support their love and we make sure that we nurture them in any way that we can, and so when you do have an injury like this, it’s all hands on deck,” said Brown.

Family members set up a GoFundMe page to help with Climpson’s recovery and medical bills. If you would like to donate, click here.