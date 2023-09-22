Food For Thought: Actor puts heart and soul into helping run Buddy System MIA

For about three years, an actor has been serving South Florida with Buddy System MIA, a nonprofit organization.

MIAMI – For over three years, Buddy System MIA, a nonprofit organization, has been responding to the unprecedented needs of the pandemic.

The organization’s goal is to place homebound individuals with volunteer neighbors who can provide them with free, healthy food.

Kristin Guerin, known for her roles on “Saturn’s Window,” “Yuraq,” and “Love Is a Map,” is the organization’s chief executive officer.

“We were just going to work for about two to three months to help support people throughout the pandemic, which we thought at the time was going to be a few weeks,” Guerin said.

The team has grown and so has the organization. They have now set up 10 community fridges in Miami-Dade County’s most vulnerable neighborhoods. More volunteers do food runs and deliveries.

“I am constantly shocked at how much we do, and we have about 1,400 volunteers, we serve about 5,000 folks, we have a team of seven employees,” Guerin said.”

Robyn Hankerson Printemps, the community relations manager for Publix Supermarkets, celebrated the organization, and Walter Thompson, the vice mayor of Florida City, welcomed a recent giveaway event.

“All these little things here, it’s going to help a lot. It’s going to cook full meals. I need it. We need it,” Briana Montalvo, the mother of an 11-month-old baby, said at the event in Florida City.

To join the effort, use this digital form to sign up. For more information about how to sign up for the organization’s services and about how to volunteer, visit this page.