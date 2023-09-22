WATCH LIVE: Paramedic hurt in BSO chopper crash holds news conference with attorney

MIAMI – A Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue paramedic hurt in a deadly helicopter crash in Pompano Beach held a news conference Friday afternoon.

A Miami-based law firm is representing Mikael Chaguaceda, 31, and is hosting the 1 p.m. news conference at its downtown offices. The paramedic and his attorneys called for an investigation into a company involved in replacing the helicopter’s air conditioning unit, Metro Aviation of Shreveport, Louisiana and announced plans to file a lawsuit against it and potentially other companies suspected of negligence.

“We want an investigation into that work that was done in this helicopter,” the paramedic’s attorney said.

The crash killed a colleague, Capt. Terryson Jackson, as well as Lurean Wheaton, 65, who died when the chopper crashed through the ceiling of her Pompano Beach apartment.

Besides Chaguaceda, three other people were hurt.

Chaguaceda and pilot Daron Roche, 37, were able to crawl out of the wreckage.

“Not only does there need to be accountability for this incident, there needs to be some measures taken so there are no other incidents,” Chaguaceda’s attorney said.

Members of the FAA and the NTSB are investigating the circumstances leading up to the crash.