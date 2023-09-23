Purple Rolls-Royce owner uses an aerial banner to offer reward after it was stolen in North Miami

The owner of a rare-eye-catching purple limited-edition Rolls-Royce with Florida tag PUPSK is using an aerial banner to offer a reward for information after it was stolen in North Miami.

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – The owner of a rare-eye-catching purple limited-edition Rolls-Royce with Florida tag PUPSK is using an aerial banner to offer a reward for information after it was stolen in North Miami.

Bob Benyo, the president of Aerial Banners, said the “very special” car, with an estimated value of over $200,000, has plenty of sentimental value too.

“It was an anniversary gift to my wife. She deserved it. She’s the best wife on the planet,” Benyo said. “She is devastated that someone was in our house and took her car.”

Benyo thinks the crooks likely cloned one of their clickers and followed his wife and their kids home at about 3 p.m., on Thursday.

Surveillance video shows the driver of a silver Mercedes-Benz arriving with two crooks who ran up his driveway. It took them nearly 30 seconds to take off with the car — all while the mailman was nearby.

Benyo said the three thieves also stole his family’s sense of security.

“It’s a violation of privacy. My kids and my wife were right inside that door,” Benyo said. “This is like a home invasion. Thank God nobody came inside.”

The thieves also stole the keys out of an Aston Martin, so he took the vehicle in and had the locks changed. Benyo had questions and a message for the thieves.

‘Why take a purple Rolls-Royce? Go steal a black car, if you are going to steal something! How are you going to drive that around? You got a nice ride now give it back!”

Crime scene investigators with the North Miami Police Department collected DNA evidence. Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.