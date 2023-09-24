83º

Police identify suspects from stolen car crash in Sunrise

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Mugshot for 21-year-old Tyler Mobley. (Broward Sheriff's Office)

SUNRISE, Fla. – Authorities have identified two of the three suspects arrested on Friday after crashing a stolen car.

Officers received a call regarding a car with a stolen tag in Pompano Beach shortly after 5:30 p.m. Friday.

The suspects travelled all the way to Sunrise before crashing on West Oakland Park Boulevard and University Drive.

As paramedics were treating the other driver, the three suspects took off on foot.

Officers were able to locate them hiding at a nearby business and took all three into custody.

Two of the suspects were identified as 21-year-old Tyler Mobley and 19-year-old Jahfarian Combs.

Police did not reveal the identity of the third suspects because he is a juvenile. Authorities said he was taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center.

