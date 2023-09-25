Age issue playing big part for voters in potential rematch between Biden, Trump

Joe Biden is walking toward a 2024 race for the White House saddled with a series of recent polling that finds even some Democrats think it’s time for a new name on the top of the DNC ticket.

“‘It’s the economy’ has always been the line that mattered, but what they are really saying though is ‘we really like Biden, we just wish he were younger,’” said Charles Zelden, NSU Professor of History and Politics.

“It is a function of the fact a lot of people see President Biden as the oldest president if reelected,” said Political Strategist and Democratic Pollster Fernand Amandi.

The second oldest president in U.S. history, Donald Trump, is the current Republican favorite, and that’s where it gets interesting.

If those two men, born in the 1940′s, the two oldest to ever hold the office of president, do go head-to-head again, at that point analysts like Zelden and Amandi believe even Democrats who have soured on Biden will back him.

“(They’ll) basically decide that an old Biden is better than a Trump,” said Zelden. “If the nominee is Trump, I think it becomes a wash, Biden’s age, if on the other hand it becomes one of the younger candidates, I think it becomes an issue in the election.”

“With that choice, I think Democrats will overwhelmingly support the president again,” added Amandi. “Remember Mick Jagger in his late 20′s saying he didn’t want to be 50 years old singing ‘Satisfaction’ on concert stages and he is about to embark on his latest tour as an 80-something Rolling Stones frontman, so clearly age is in the eye of the beholder.”

A recent poll found that while Biden’s age is a bigger re-election problem for Biden than Trump, who is just three years younger, the public associates Trump with crime.

“I think these issues will solidify and sharpen as you get closer to the election, it is still early days,” said Zelden.

