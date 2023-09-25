Emergency meeting to be held following collapse at construction site in Brickell

An emergency meeting is scheduled for Monday with City of Miami officials and the demolition contractor involved in this past weekend’s collapse at a construction site in Brickell.

MIAMI – An emergency meeting is scheduled for Monday with City of Miami officials and the demolition contractor involved in this past weekend’s collapse at a construction site in Brickell.

Local 10 News obtained video from Only In Dade Saturday that captured parts of a building that was being demolished collapsing near drivers.

It happened Saturday at around 2:40 p.m. near Southeast Seventh Street and Brickell Avenue.

Authorities told Local 10 News that demolition crews were working on the One Brickell City Centre when the incident occurred.

“It really felt like an explosion. It was -- it was like something that fell on the floor and we thought it was a bomb,” Brickell resident Elias Mercado told Local 10 News.

Mercado lives in the building next door to where the collapse happened.

“When we saw it on the video, I was thinking how lucky we were because we always walk through that corridor,” he said.

No injuries were reported.

A city spokesperson said an emergency meeting would be held Monday with the demolition contractor to discuss what they say is “the unsafe manner in which the site has been conducting demolition activities.”

Unsecured debris was later removed from the area, but the demolition has now been stopped until a report reviewing safety measures, policies and the site’s condition can be finished.

“I think the city has an obligation to do more given Miami is growing and booming,” one resident said.

As a result of the incident, part of Southeast Seventh Street near the site remains closed to all drivers as the incident remains under review.