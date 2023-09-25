Woman hurt after hitting 4 parked vehicles at Tamarac strip mall

TAMARAC, Fla. – First responders in Broward County rushed to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on Monday afternoon.

It happened at a shopping center in the 7600 block of Nob Hill Road in Tamarac.

According to Tamarac Fire Rescue, a female driver struck four vehicles in a parking lot and had to be extracted from her car.

That woman was rushed to Broward Health North as a level two trauma alert, authorities said.

There were no other injuries reported.

Investigators are looking into the circumstances that led up to the crash.