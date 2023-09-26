Broward College begins search for interim president

Two weeks ago, Broward College President Gregory Haile tried handing in his notice, but the college’s board of trustees didn’t immediately accept it.

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Two weeks ago, Broward College President Gregory Haile tried handing in his notice, but the college’s board of trustees didn’t immediately accept it.

On Tuesday, the board finally accepted his Sept. 13 resignation and decided it was time to find an interim president. With the delay, they have a week.

“I think we’re at the point that we need to respect Mr. Haile’s wishes,” said Alexis Yarborough, the chair of the Broward College board of trustees.

The resignation letter acknowledges the newness of the board, which has three new members whom Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed, and communicates his lack of “desire to continue as president of the college.”

“It has been, you all know this, my greatest gift to be sitting in this seat,” Haile told the board during the meeting.

Despite giving proper notice, Haile’s attorney complained he had been locked out of his office, computer, and e-mail. The college’s financial obligations to Haile needed to be discussed.

“We wish you had gone out on terms where we could have a conversation and a celebration,” Yarborough said during the meeting.

Haile wouldn’t say where he plans to go next, but he did say he would help with the transition.