BSO trust fund grants $880,000 to nonprofits

The Broward Sheriff’s Office announced on Tuesday that the Law Enforcement Trust Fund will be awarding $880,000 in grants to 88 programs.

Sheriff Gregory Tony will be distributing the checks during a ceremony at 10 a.m., on Wednesday, at E. Pat Larkins Community Center, at 520 Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard, in Pompano Beach.

“We understand community stability is a core variable of public safety,” Tony said in a statement.

The list of organizations includes the Museum of Discovery and Science, The Lucky Horse Sanctuary, two programs for The Sheriff’s Foundation, and two programs with the Christian Alliance for Racial Equity.

The funds are derived from the seizure and forfeiture of contraband used in the commission of a felony. The law allows these to be allocated to address crime and drug abuse prevention, safety, education, gun violence reduction, mental health, and homelessness.

Here is the list of the programs and nonprofits: