BSO trust fund grants $880,000 to nonprofits

The Broward Sheriff’s Office announced on Tuesday that the Law Enforcement Trust Fund will be awarding $880,000 in grants to 88 programs.
Sheriff Gregory Tony will be distributing the checks during a ceremony at 10 a.m., on Wednesday, at E. Pat Larkins Community Center, at 520 Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard, in Pompano Beach.
“We understand community stability is a core variable of public safety,” Tony said in a statement.
The list of organizations includes the Museum of Discovery and Science, The Lucky Horse Sanctuary, two programs for The Sheriff’s Foundation, and two programs with the Christian Alliance for Racial Equity.
The funds are derived from the seizure and forfeiture of contraband used in the commission of a felony. The law allows these to be allocated to address crime and drug abuse prevention, safety, education, gun violence reduction, mental health, and homelessness.
Here is the list of the programs and nonprofits:
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County - Carver Ranches Club
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County - Dr. Reitman Club
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County - Florence DeGeorge Club
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County - Lauderhill Club
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County - Levine / Slaughter Club
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County - Marti Huizenga Club
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County - Nan Knox Club
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County - NFL YET / Lester White Club
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County - Rick and Rita Case Club
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County - Thomas Stephanis Club
- Carter’s Spectrum Golf - Spectrum Golf
- Children’s Harbor, Inc. - Academic & Life Skills Program
- Children’s Harbor, Inc. - Family Strengthening Program
- Christian Alliance for Racial Equity, Inc. (C.A.R.E.) - No Fear Youth Group
- Christian Alliance for Racial Equity, Inc. (C.A.R.E.) - ReStart
- Business Leadership Academy
- Do Good 41, Inc. - Education Support
- Feeding South Florida, Inc. - Feed Your Creativity
- Feeding South Florida, Inc. - Food Pantry Pompano Beach
- Junior Achievement of South Florida - 3DE Schools
- Junior Achievement of South Florida - Career Bound
- Junior Achievement of South Florida - Finance Park
- Junior Achievement of South Florida - Take Stock in YourFuture
- Junior Achievement of South Florida - Virtual Inspire Platform
- Men2Boys - DJJ High School Mentoring Program
- Men2Boys - Middle School Mentoring Program
- Mental Health America of Southeast Florida
- Museum of Discovery and Science, Inc.
- Oasis of Hope Community Development Corporation, Inc.
- Our Fathers House Soup Kitchen, Inc.
- Pace Center for Girls - Pace Broward Reach Counseling Program
- Pace Center for Girls - Student Support Services - Transportation
- Panthers 100 Club
- Piney Grove Boys Academy, Inc.
- Police Athletic League of Lauderhill
- Serving With Grace, Inc.
- Showering Love, Inc.
- Small Biz Community & Economic Development Corp.
- SOS Children’s Villages Florida, Inc. - Independent Living Skills Program
- SOS Children’s Villages Florida, Inc. - Residential Mental Health Services
- South Florida Council, Inc., Boy Scouts of America - Scoutreach Lauderdale Lakes
- South Florida Council, Inc., Boy Scouts of America - Scoutreach Pompano Beach
- South Florida Wellness Network
- Take Stock in Children of Broward County, Inc.
- The Sheriff‘s Foundation - L.E.A.D.
- The Sheriff‘s Foundation - Shopping with the Sheriff
- Thinking Cap Theatre, Inc.
- Turning Point Transitional Services, Inc.
- United Opportunity Support Agency Professional
- United Way of Broward County
- Urban League of Broward County, Inc.
- Whiddon-Rogers Education Center
- Women Impacting Neighborhoods, Inc.
- Women in Distress of Broward County, Inc.
- Women of Tomorrow Mentor & Scholarship Program, Inc.
- Women Walking With A Vision Network, Inc.
- Young Men’s Christian Association of South Florida, Inc.
- Youth Empowerment Village