Nude Hialeah man screams ‘It’s my birthday today’ after touching self in hot tub, cops say

KEY LARGO, Fla. – A Hialeah man was in his birthday suit on his birthday at a resort in the Florida Keys, according to deputies, and what he’s accused of doing in a hot tub has landed him in hot water with the law.

Authorities arrested Julio Daniel Rodriguez Coipel Monday on a warrant related to the Aug. 20 incident, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

MCSO spokesperson Adam Linhardt said Rodriguez Coipel was in the buff just before 7:25 a.m. in the hot tub at the Playa Resort & Spa, located at 97450 Overseas Highway in Key Largo, when witnesses saw him expose and touch himself in view of a female employee.

After a male employee confronted Rodriguez Coipel, he screamed “It’s my birthday today!” and ran toward U.S. 1 before driving back to Miami-Dade County, Linhardt said.

According to deputies, it was in fact the suspect’s birthday: he turned 34 that day.

Linhardt said authorities issued an arrest warrant after witnesses identified Rodriguez Coipel as the suspect, and he was booked into the Monroe County jail Monday on a charge of indecent exposure.

He was later released from jail and records don’t indicate a future court date, as of Tuesday afternoon.