Armed man accused of robbing Lyft passengers of jewelry, credit cards in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Police arrested a 22-year-old man Tuesday who they said held four Lyft passengers at gunpoint and stole expensive jewelry, credit cards and government IDs from them in Miami Beach nearly two months ago.

According to an arrest report from the Miami Beach Police Department, Daequan Grifin, of Lauderhill, is facing one count of armed robbery with a deadly weapon.

The victims, who were visiting from Atlanta on July 30, told police that they were being transported from Wynwood to their Airbnb, located near the 1400 block of West Avenue in a Lyft vehicle, just before 2:30 a.m., when a black 2018 GMC Yukon pulled up next to them as they were exiting their vehicle.

The report stated that as the GMC Yukon came to a stop, three armed suspects wearing dark-colored clothing and masks exited the vehicle and threatened them with guns while demanding their property as they exited the Lyft vehicle.

Police said two of the four victims ran towards the apartment complex where their Airbnb was located but collided with each other and fell down, which allowed two of the armed robbers to catch up and point their guns at both victims while demanding their property.

According to the report, one victim removed his chain from his neck before he was struck in the head with one of the armed robbers’ guns.

Police said the other victim followed the armed robber’s demands and handed him his gold Rolex and wallet.

Police said another victim was pushed up against a parked car and held at gunpoint when one of the three armed robbers demanded his crossbody bag, which contained his credit cards and driver’s license.

Authorities said a fourth victim ran towards the back of the apartment complex, avoided the robbery, and called police.

Detectives said upon arrival, they were able to review surveillance footage and noticed a subject vehicle following the Lyft Vehicle on the Julia Tuttle Expressway while entering Miami Beach minutes before the robbery occurred around 2:30 a.m.

Further investigation revealed that the license plate reader identified the subject vehicle as a 2017 white BMW 440i in the area of 34th Street and Miami Avenue.

Police contacted the owner of the vehicle who provided authorities with rental documentation.

The vehicle was rented on July 28 at 6:30 p.m. and returned to the owner on July 30 at 6:25 p.m. by Daequan Griffin, investigators said.

City of Miami robbery detectives, who were also investigating a robbery in their jurisdiction involving Daequan Griffin, obtained an iCloud warrant for his number.

Police said the phone number was subscribed to Sherwanda Griffin, the mother of Daequan Griffin.

According to detectives, after locating text messages in which Daequan stated, “We 4 deep. We all been patched on the rental. I told you to get wheels. We need another car.”

Police said Daequan Griffin also sent a text that said, “I’m at Playhouse bruh. Tryna find some s---. Might go to Wynwood. I’m hot. I gotta grab sun tonight cuh.”

Police said a search warrant was obtained for Griffin’s cellphone site information, which placed him in the area at the time of the robbery.

MDPD, who were conducting a robbery investigation, arrested Daequan in Miami Beach just after 9 a.m. Tuesday near the 100 block of Washington Avenue in Miami Beach after conducting a traffic stop.

Authorities said Daquan Griffin was in possession of a rifle at the time of his arrest.

Detectives believe Daequan Griffin was following a potential victim in Miami Beach to commit a robbery.

They said the modus operandi was similar to the same methods of guns used on the night of the armed robbery on July 30 in Miami Beach.

As of Wednesday, Griffin was being held without bond at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Authorities have not announced the arrests of any other suspects involved in the case.