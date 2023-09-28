Mother wants accountability after 3-year-old accidentally shot herself while staying with relatives

A South Florida mother wants accountability after her young daughter accidentally shot herself with a gun that was left unattended on a couch.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A South Florida mother wants accountability after her young daughter accidentally shot herself with a gun that was left unattended on a couch.

Warnicia Williams told Local 10 News she cannot stop thinking about just how close she came to losing her daughter Serenity.

“I’m angry, I’m sad, I’m hurt,” said Williams. “The gun was aimed at her chest, and her hand saved her life.”

Young Serenity was at her paternal grandmother’s house on Sunday when she reached for a loaded gun that had been left on top of a couch and accidentally shot herself in the hand.

“To carelessly leave a gun with one in the chamber, off safety, was the dumbest thing,” Williams said.

Police said the gun belonged to 23-year-old Orlando Young, who’s seen video of the shooting watching a football game on a laptop when Serenity went for the weapon.

Young was arrested and charged with child neglect.

“It was just so stupid and he has to be held accountable for his actions, he does,” Williams said.

Also in the room was the little girl’s 4-year-old brother, Benjamin.

“Her hand saved her life,” Benjamin said. “But…bleeding everywhere on her hand, and it was red and it was blood everywhere in the hallway. I’m so sorry.”

Williams said her heart also breaks for the family of the 10-year-old who accidentally shot himself with his father’s gun a day after her daughter was hurt.

She hopes people are taking note.

“Put the guns up, put them up if you have kids in the home, lock it up, especially if you know you have kids in the home,” Williams said.

Family members have created a GoFundMe page to help Williams with medical bills and other expenses. To visit the page, click here.