New York photographer exhibits portraits of grief after gun violence in Miami

MIAMI – A photographer captured 44 grieving mothers forever impacted by gun violence. Many of them have turned their pain into activism.

Kathy Shorr, of Brooklyn, New York, asked the group of mothers to take her to places where they felt connected to their children.

“This is a major problem. This is an epidemic and we stand here today because we know change can be made,” Shorr said.

The women’s portraits will be on exhibit in Miami’s Overtown neighborhood until November. The photos are lined up on a fence at the Theodore Gibson Park, at 350 NW 13 St.

“A child who loses a parent is called an orphan, a spouse who loses their partner is called a widow, but there is no word to describe a parent who loses their child,” Shorr said.

Tanya Fincher saw the exhibit and she was in tears. She said the mothers’ gun violence grief reminded her of her own grief after a shooting took her child’s life.

“I get emotional because I feel her pain,” Fincher said. “I am a mother. I have been there.”