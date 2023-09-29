Davie man accused of sharing child sex abuse videos

DAVIE, Fla. – An investigation into child sexual abuse material hosted on a peer-to-peer file sharing site led Broward County deputies to arrest a Davie man on 11 felony charges this week, according to court documents obtained Friday.

In an arrest report, a Broward Sheriff’s Office detective working with the South Florida Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force wrote that in August, they found material on the peer-to-peer service being shared from a Davie-based IP address.

Authorities described two video clips they alleged that Ron Shadian, 54, shared on the site, including a 52-minute-long compilation depicting girls as young as 6 being raped or otherwise sexually abused.

BSO deputies and a Davie police SWAT team executed a search warrant at Shadian’s home on Southwest 86th Terrace Tuesday, the report states.

There, deputies said they found more child sexual abuse material on a Samsung tablet depicting the abuse of girls between the ages of 6 and 10.

Authorities said Shadian admitted to using the file sharing service to download pornography, but wouldn’t say he was seeking out child sexual abuse material.

Shadian remained held in BSO’s Paul Rein Detention Facility on 10 counts of possession of child pornography and one count of compiling child pornography as of late Friday afternoon.

A Broward County judge set his bond at $110,000 and ordered him to, if released, wear an ankle monitor. The judge also ordered Shadian to have no contact with minors and no access to the internet.