Pet owner creates GoFundMe for dog brutally attacked by shepherd mix in Cooper City

COOPER CITY, Fla. – A man whose dog was allegedly attacked by a much larger German Shepherd mix in Cooper City is now asking the public for help.

Local 10 spoke with Lior Spector on Friday who said his dog Punch, a 15-pound poodle terrier mix— is now home from the hospital, but far from out of the woods.

Spector claims his neighbor’s dog, Rockie, a 3-year-old Shepard mix, allegedly attacked Punch while he was out for a walk.

Rockies owner, Paul Sarnowski, told Spector and Local 10 that he would cover the medical bills for Punch who suffered broken ribs, injuries to his back and more.

“Whatever the bill is, I’m going to pay, right away. no problem,” Sarnowski said.

However, there is a problem.

According to Spector, he received this check from Sarnowski for 14,375.20, which covered part of Punch’s medical bills, but when he went to deposit the check, it ended up being denied by his bank.

“Yesterday, I got a note from the bank saying it’s returned,” he said.

Spector showed Local 10 News the statement to prove it.

“Have you contacted him and told him, hey your check bounced?” Local 10 News Reporter Alex Finnie asked Spector.

“He knows,” Spector responded.

Spector says his calls and texts to Paul have gone unanswered.

However, since Sarnowski only lives a few doors down, Local 10 News went to his home, but no one came to the door.

Outside of Sarnowski’s home, you can see plenty of “beware of dog signs,” referencing potential injury and death.

As for Punch— he is in a lot of pain and now his owner is trying to figure out how to pay for everything.

“Right now, I need to handle this bill. All of my savings and everything is gone. Everything,” said Spector.

Spector has created a GoFundMe account for anyone who would like to help with Punch’s medical expenses. You can find the account by clicking here.