BSO: Man injured in apparent accidental shooting in Tamarac

TAMARAC, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a shooting that left one person injured in Tamarac early Saturday morning.

According to BSO Spokesperson Carey Codd, deputies received reports of a shooting call just after 4 a.m. near the 6400 block of West Commercial Boulevard.

Authorities said BSO deputies and Tamarac Fire Rescue responded to the scene where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Paramedics transported the man to a nearby hospital for treatment for injuries that are not expected to be life-threatening, according to Codd.

Detectives said at this time, their investigation reveals that the shooting appears to be accidental.

BSO’s Robbery and Crime Scene units are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

Authorities did not release any information on the victim’s age or identity.