FHP Trooper Joe Sanchez to consider running for Miami-Dade County Sheriff in 2024

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Joe Sanchez will consider running for Miami-Dade County Sheriff in 2024.

On Saturday, he released the following statement in regard to his possible run for sheriff, which you can read here:

“Over the past few weeks, I have been approached by dozens of law enforcement colleagues, local and state elected officials, community leaders, friends and supporters, who have asked me to run for Sheriff of Miami-Dade County in 2024. I want to thank everyone for their words of encouragement and support. As a 36-year law-enforcement veteran of the Florida Highway Patrol, as well as a local municipal official for 11, I know what it takes to keep our community safe. The policies advanced by the Democrats and their leftist supporters have resulted in American cities devolving into vandalism, anarchy, and chaos. Miami-Dade residents want law and order and will not stand for that. I am actively considering a run for Sheriff and, once I have made a final decision, we will make an official announcement. Please stay tuned. Thank you.” FHP Trooper Joe Sanchez

Sanchez, an Army veteran, was previously a Miami city commissioner for 11 years.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Sanchez served three years as a Commission Chairman and was the former Chairman of Downtown Development Authority in Miami-Dade County.

He is also the husband of Ana Cuervo, a reporter for Telemundo 51 in Miami.

South Florida radio host Andy Slater was first to report that Sanchez was considering a run for sheriff.

Rickey l. Mitchell, an attorney and funeral home owner, and Ruaman De La Rua, a Miami police officer with more than four decades of law enforcement experience, are among his contenders if he decides to run.

Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez announced last Wednesday that he would be dropping out of the 2024 race for sheriff.

A constitutional amendment requires that Miami-Dade elect a sheriff next year. The county has not had an elected sheriff since 1966, when the position was eliminated as a result of a wide-ranging corruption scandal.

The general election begins on Nov. 5.