FHP Trooper Joe Sanchez to consider running for Miami-Dade County Sheriff in 2024

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Joe Sanchez will consider running for Miami-Dade County Sheriff in 2024.
On Saturday, he released the following statement in regard to his possible run for sheriff, which you can read here:
Sanchez, an Army veteran, was previously a Miami city commissioner for 11 years.
According to his LinkedIn profile, Sanchez served three years as a Commission Chairman and was the former Chairman of Downtown Development Authority in Miami-Dade County.
He is also the husband of Ana Cuervo, a reporter for Telemundo 51 in Miami.
South Florida radio host Andy Slater was first to report that Sanchez was considering a run for sheriff.
Rickey l. Mitchell, an attorney and funeral home owner, and Ruaman De La Rua, a Miami police officer with more than four decades of law enforcement experience, are among his contenders if he decides to run.
Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez announced last Wednesday that he would be dropping out of the 2024 race for sheriff.
A constitutional amendment requires that Miami-Dade elect a sheriff next year. The county has not had an elected sheriff since 1966, when the position was eliminated as a result of a wide-ranging corruption scandal.
The general election begins on Nov. 5.