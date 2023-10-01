Caught on camera: Air conditioning unit stolen from church under construction in Miami-Dade

The Archdiocese of Miami has released surveillance footage of an air conditioning theft.

NARANJA, Fla. – The Archdiocese of Miami has released surveillance footage of an air conditioning theft.

According to a release from the archdiocese, the theft occurred on Sunday, Sept. 4 on the grounds of Saint Ann Mission in Naranja located at 13875 SW 264th St.

Video of the theft can be seen at the top of this page.

“We have two relevant videos that can be shared with police; one of the truck pulling up and two of the thieves stealing the machine,” said archdiocesan director of Building and Property David Prada said in the release.

It is not known whether an investigation has been opened by police.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Office of Communications of the Archdiocese of Miami at 305-762-1046.