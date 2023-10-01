85º

Deputies: Man stabbed multiple times in Deerfield Beach

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – Police in Broward County are investigating a stabbing incident that occurred over the weekend.

It happened along west Sample Road in Deerfield Beach, near the El Reventon sports bar and club.

Deputies said they arrived on scene and found an adult that had been stabbed several times.

The victim was rushed to the hospital but there has been no update on their health status.

Police have not said whether they made any arrests or if they are seeking any suspects or persons of interest.

