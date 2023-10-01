Family of 4 displaced following apartment fire in Hialeah

The American Red Cross is assisting a family of four, including two children, after an apartment fire in Hialeah.

Images released by the Hialeah Fire Department show flames shooting out of the family’s third floor apartment located on West 42nd Street.

Another photo shows smoke billowing from the building.

The fire reportedly broke out around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

As crews with the department arrived, they said they found everyone had made it out of the apartment safely.

Authorities believe the fire started in the kitchen area, though the cause remains under investigation.

The apartment below on the scene floor also had a sign posted there, deeming that unit unsafe as well.