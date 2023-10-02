Deputies seek hit-and-run driver who killed pedestrian in Tamarac

TAMARAC, Fla. – Broward County deputies are looking for a driver responsible for a fatal hit-and-run crash at an intersection near the Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport Sunday night.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened just before 10:55 p.m. at the intersection of Northwest 31st Avenue and West Commercial Boulevard in Tamarac.

BSO spokesperson Carey Codd said the driver, heading east in an “unknown vehicle,” hit a man “crossing southbound near the crosswalk” and took off.

Authorities didn’t release the name of the victim, citing Marsy’s Law.

It’s not clear if the suspect was captured on surveillance footage; officials did not provide any clips or photos as of Monday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to call BSO Detective Carlos De Jesus at 954-321-4842 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.