Florida lawmaker files bill to rename South Florida roadway for Jimmy Buffett

A Florida lawmaker has filed a bill to rename portions of A1A in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe Counties after late singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett.

Last week, Rep. Chuck Clemons filed HB-91 to rename S-A1A From Key West to Georgia “Jimmy Buffett Memorial Highway.”

Jimmy Buffett, whose sun-drenched songs celebrated life by the shore, died of a rare, aggressive skin cancer at 76.

Buffett had Merkel cell cancer, according to the statement, which was posted after initial news of his death emerged last month.

A pop-up tribute also appeared in the Florida Keys after Buffett’s passing.

Someone added cardboard letters to the sign at the Key West International Airport to make it read Key West Jimmy Buffett International Airport.

The letters were taken down about 15 minutes after they were discovered, but they sparked an idea.

Many locals now say they would like to see the airport permanently renamed in Buffett’s honor.

The 2024 Florida legislative session begins in January.