‘If you weren’t pregnant, I would kill you’: Key West man accused of beating, choking wife

KEY WEST, Fla. – Police arrested a Key West man on a felony charge Sunday after they said he beat and choked his pregnant wife — all because she was playing a mobile game with another man and wouldn’t eat dinner, they said.

Officers became aware of what happened after the woman showed up at Lower Keys Medical Center to be treated for her injuries, police said.

According to an arrest report from the Key West Police Department, the incident happened at around 1 a.m. Sunday at the couple’s mobile home off 14th Street.

The woman told police that she was playing a game on her phone when her husband, Meer Al Waly Islam Bijoy, asked her who she was playing with, the report states.

Police said when the woman told Bijoy, 27, that she was playing with a male friend, he became enraged and grabbed her phone and threw it on the ground, cracking the screen.

According to the report, Bijoy became angrier after his wife didn’t want to eat the dinner he made for her.

He began “hitting her head and her face” and, at one point, “grabbed her face, covering her mouth as to suffocate her and choke her with his other hand,” police wrote.

The woman, who said she couldn’t breathe and feared for her life, said her husband then told her “If you weren’t pregnant, I would kill you,” the report states.

She would later go to the hospital after getting a “terrible headache” and police said she had bruises on her face, neck, arm and hand.

Police said they spoke with Bijoy, who told them that “he’s been working hard to support his wife and he doesn’t like cheating” and said his wife “forced” him to slap her.

KWPD officers arrested Bijoy on a charge of aggravated battery on a pregnant victim. He was being held in the Monroe County jail on a $7,500 bond, according to jail records.

He’s scheduled to be arraigned on Oct. 10.