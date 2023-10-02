Surveillance video released following drive-by shooting in Miami-Dade’s Brownsville area

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police released surveillance video Monday of a drive-by shooting that occurred earlier this year as they continue to search for a suspect.

Police said the shooting occurred just before 11:55 p.m. April 9 in the area of Northwest 51st Street and 30th Avenue in the county’s Brownsville area.

(Miami-Dade Police Department/WPLG)

According to authorities, a group of people were speaking outside of a home when a white truck approached them and someone inside fired at the group. Police said Kenneth Cruz, 29, was shot in the head and another person within the group returned fire at the truck.

According to authorities, Cruz was listed in critical condition at Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center following the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.