Teen stabs co-worker at Key West movie theater over missing AirPods, police say

KEY WEST, Fla. – Prosecutors expect to charge a 17-year-old as an adult after Key West police say he stabbed a coworker with two steak knives early Sunday morning over a missing set of Apple AirPods.

The stabbing happened just before 1:30 a.m. outside the Regal Cinema 6, located at 3338 N. Roosevelt Blvd., according to a police search warrant obtained by Local 10 News.

The incident apparently stemmed from the victim confusing two pairs of the wireless earbuds.

The warrant states that the victim, also 17, had borrowed a set of AirPods from another co-worker the week prior.

The night he borrowed them, he got a ride home from another co-worker and saw a different pair of the earbuds sitting in the passenger’s seat that co-worker’s car, thinking they were the ones he had just borrowed, police said.

It would turn out, according to detectives, that the earbuds had belonged to the eventual stabbing suspect, Marc Louissant.

Louissant discovered this through the Find My iPhone app, and the victim agreed to return the AirPods, the warrant states.

On Saturday evening, the victim arrived for his 6 p.m. shift, having forgotten to bring the earbuds. Louissant then “aggressively confronted” the victim, police said.

But, according to police, that would not be the end of the dispute.

Later in the night, Louissant had a co-worker pick him up from a party and drop him off at the cinema.

What that co-worker apparently didn’t know, according to the warrant, is that a fanny pack Louissant was wearing contained two steak knives — and he was going to the theater to confront the victim over the missing AirPods.

After arriving at the theater, Louissant got out of the car and confronted the victim.

“According to those on scene, Marc and (the victim) ‘squared up,’ or postured as if they were going to fist fight each other,” detectives wrote in the warrant “At this time, Marc brandished the two knives from the fanny pack he was wearing. The witnesses each recalled Marc rubbing the blades against one another, in a sharpening-like motion.”

Police said Louissant then went towards the victim, who “turned around and tried to flee, but tripped on a sidewalk and fell to the ground,” at which point Louissant “pounced on top of (the victim) and began stabbing him” in his stomach.

A co-worker drove the victim to Lower Keys Medical Center and the victim would eventually be taken to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital due to the severity of his injuries.

Police would arrive to the scene to find “(a) large amount of blood and two steak knives.”

Monroe County prosecutors told Local 10 News that they expect to charge Louissant as an adult on an attempted first-degree murder charge. His mugshot wasn’t immediately available.

The victim was in the intensive care unit recovering from his injuries as of Monday evening.