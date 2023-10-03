86º

Man accused of burning McDonald’s employee is set to be released from Miami-Dade jail

Judge orders Miami Springs battery suspect to stay away from burn victim

Annaliese Garcia, Reporter

Tags: Miami-Dade County, Miami Springs, Crime
A man who was caught on video attacking a McDonald's employee at the drive-through window posted bond and was set to walk out of jail on Tuesday in Miami-Dade County.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The 64-year-old man who was caught on video attacking a McDonald’s employee in Miami Springs because he was allegedly upset over a penny was set to be released from jail on Tuesday.

Elizar Ravelo admitted to detectives that he was angry over the price when he struck a hot coffee while a woman was holding it — burning her arm and face — on Aug. 25, at 4999 NW 36 St., records show.

Prosecutors filed a felony case against Ravelo for battery on Tuesday after Miami Springs police officers arrested him on Monday over the attack at the restaurant’s drive-thru window.

Miami-Dade County correctional officers booked him at about 2:25 p.m., at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. He appeared in bond court on Tuesday morning.

A judge set his bond at $5,000 and ordered him to stay away from the victim, records show. Miami-Dade County Circuit Judge Tanya Brinkley is set to preside over the case.

