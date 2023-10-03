Miami doctor who operated on ‘Wild ‘N Out’ star Jacky Oh before her death will not face criminal charges

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 11: Actress Jacky Oh attends the Atlanta screening of "Scheme Queens" at Regal Atlantic Station on October 11, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

MIAMI – A South Florida plastic surgeon who operated on former “Wild ‘N Out” cast member Jacky Oh earlier this year before her death will not face criminal charges, Page Six reported Tuesday.

According to the outlet, Miami police confirmed to them that Zachary “Dr. Zach” Okhah would not be investigated by the police department because the coroner ruled the TV star’s death an accident.

While the manner of death was ruled accidental, the cause of death was determined to be complications of cosmetic surgery, according to her autopsy report obtained Tuesday by Local 10 News.

According to a Miami police report, it was just before 10 p.m. on May 31 when Miami Fire Rescue personnel responded to the Homewood Suites by Hilton Miami Downtown/Brickell hotel, located at 1750 SW First Ave., after getting a call about an unresponsive woman.

Crews took Jacky Oh, whose real name was Jacklyn Smith, to Mercy Hospital in Coconut Grove, where, despite trying to resuscitate her, she was pronounced dead.

She was just 32.

In a since-deleted social media post, Smith had stated that she had traveled to Miami to undergo a “mommy makeover” operation, and the autopsy report confirmed that she underwent a “gluteal augmentation,” also known as a Brazilian butt lift.

According to the autopsy report, there were no complications during the May 30 surgery, but Smith developed a headache after the surgery.

The report states that she returned to the surgeon’s office for a post-operative appointment and received a massage to alleviate her headache.

“She began to feel like her head was burning on the night of May 31, 2023 and the symptoms were not alleviated by her aunt massaging her head,” the report stated.

According to the report, Smith then began to have difficulty speaking before her aunt called 911.

The medical examiner found that she suffered swelling in her brain and excessive bleeding of the skin around her torso, according to the report.

The report states that her father disclosed that she had no prior medical issues.

Okhah, according to Page Six, previously filed lawsuits against two former patients who left him negative reviews online, but later dismissed both lawsuits.

Smith is survived by her partner DC Young Fly, who she met in 2015, and their three children, daughters Nova and Nala, and their son Prince, who was born last year.