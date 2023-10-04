Dania Beach shooting leaves man hospitalized

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – Medics took a man to a local hospital after someone shot him in Dania Beach early Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened at around 3:45 a.m. near the 700 block of Southwest 10th Street, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities didn’t elaborate on the man’s condition nor specify his age or whether they’ve identified any suspects.

BSO detectives are investigating the shooting, an agency spokesperson said.

A motive for the shooting remains unclear.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.